Alachua county commissioners owe millions in east Gainesville settlement

The board plans on using general fund reserves to pay a nearly three-million dollar settlement to the developer, Ability Housing.
By Emma Delamo
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua county commissioners agreed on the next step to take regarding the affordable housing project Dogwood Village.

Last year, commissioners planned on supporting the project in east Gainesville. However, after residents said they were against the development, the board backed out of the project. They still need to pay the developer who made the plans and applied for state funding.

Citizens at Tuesday’s board meeting were glad the county listened to their concerns.

“Our community is so engaged in the decisions that they’re making and this is just going to change the name of the game on the city and the county level,” said Dejeon Cain.

Other elected officials gave their opinions on how they think the board should vote, such as District 1 Commissioner Desmond Duncan-Walker.

“It’s been a very good day to see my colleagues over here at the county commission first listen to the people, to take a really meaningful step towards meaningful community engagement,” she said.

District 3 County Commissioner Anna Prizzia is hopeful the community engagement doesn’t stop now that the affordable housing project fell through.

“I hope that you will work with us and be in the rooms at our joint meetings to push and push,” said Prizzia. “And that we use that data and information you’ve already spent your time and hard-earned energy and we actually make some progress moving forward.”

The county still owns the property. County commissioners said no plans have been made regarding repurposing the land.

