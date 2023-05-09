Alachua County Fire Rescue hires furry friend to help firefighters’ mental health

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue officials hope a new addition to their team will help firefighters’ mental health.

Rory is a 2-year-old yellow lab who was recently donated to the department to serve as a therapy dog.

Rory was donated from an organization called K9 for Warriors.

Chief Herold Theus says mental health is more important than ever.

Theus says he hopes to see more K9s working with firefighters in the future.

K9 for Warriors will continue to work with Rory and pay for his annual vet check-ups.

