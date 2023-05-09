Bulldog saved from house fire in Union County
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RAIFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog was rescued from a house fire in Union County, but its owner is recovering.
Union County deputies responded to a double-wide trailer off of County Road 229 on Monday.
The owner was outside with minor injuries.
Deputies were able to get into the burning home and saved a bulldog.
Forestry and Fire Services from Bradford, Baker, and Union counties helped put out the fire.
