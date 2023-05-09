Crash in Gainesville sends four people to the hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are recovering in the hospital after a Gainesville crash.

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Gainesville firefighters responded to a vehicle crash on Southwest 34th Street and Williston Road.

TRENDING: OPD officers and OFR crews are invesigaing a vehicle and bicycle collision

One person was rescued using the jaws of life and other rescue tools in just under 20 minutes of arrival.

That person was transported as a trauma alert to UF Health, and the three others were transported with less severe injuries.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.