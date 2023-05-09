Crash in Gainesville sends four people to the hospital

Around 8 p.m. Monday night, Gainesville firefighters responded to a vehicle crash on Southwest 34th Street and Williston Road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Four people are recovering in the hospital after a Gainesville crash.

One person was rescued using the jaws of life and other rescue tools in just under 20 minutes of arrival.

One person was rescued using the jaws of life and other rescue tools in just under 20 minutes of arrival.

That person was transported as a trauma alert to UF Health, and the three others were transported with less severe injuries.

