Crash in Ocala leaves one bicyclist in critical condition

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers are investigating after a vehicle and bicycle crashed.

OPD officer and Ocala Fire Rescue crews were called to the crash on Southwest State Road 200.

They say all westbound lanes are closed and traffic is being diverted to Southwest 48th Avenue.

The bicyclist is in critical condition.

