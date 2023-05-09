Family raises money for medical bills after high school football player collapses

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A football player is hospitalized after collapsing after practice at St. Francis High School on Thursday.

The family of Luke Cabe, 14, has started a gofundme to raise money for medical bills. The football player collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest after practice.

He was rushed to HCA North Florida Hospital and stabilized. He was then taken to UF Health Shands Childrens Hospital and sedated.

The family posts updates on a Facebook page titled “Luke Strong.” According to the most recent update, Luke is intubated and being treated for pneumonia.

