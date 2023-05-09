Florida Highway Patrol ‘Flair Unit’ investigates high-profile NCFL crashes

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Flair stands for Florida Advanced Investigation and Reconstruction.

Florida Highway Patrol began this unit in 2016.

“It’s six teams that are spread through the state of Florida, regional teams. We conduct specific investigations regarding specific types of crashes” said Gabriel Keyes, master corporal with FHP.

These crashes include any involving a law enforcement and government vehicle, a crash that deals with 5 or more fatalities, or those where help is requested by local troop commanders.

One thing that sets Flair troopers apart from regular FHP troopers is they deal with electronic and video evidence.

“Video evidence is obviously a lot more common than it used to be so there are specific trainings. We need specific equipment that regular traffic homicide investigators don’t have” said Keyes.

For example, Flair investigated the levy county school bus crash that critically injured two students last year.

They responded to the incident because it involved a school bus and it was considered a high-profile case.

“The severities of the injuries as well, it was initially a possibility there could’ve been fatalities involved just because of the severity of the injuries that happened to the young girls in particular,” said Keyes.

Flair also investigated the Tesla crash on 1-75 last summer because of the involvement of the Tesla and its automated driving capabilities.

“I want to make sure those unanswered questions are few and far between so my investigation that I present in the end is thorough, that it answers every question that we can. It’s accurate and the correct charges and decisions have been reached” said Keyes.

Keyes asks for patience because these investigations take months to years to ensure accurate findings.

