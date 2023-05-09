Former Holiday Inn employee brings loaded gun to hotel, resists arrest

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A disgruntled former employee of a Lake City hotel carrying a loaded firearm refused to leave his former place of work and attacked an officer.

Police arrested Zachary Gibson, 26, Monday night on charges including trespassing and battery on law enforcement. Officers responded to the Holiday Inn on Southwest Commerce Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Officers say Gibson resisted arrest and shoved an officer, who then used his Taser. The officer eventually subdued Gibson and found a loaded gun in his pocket.

