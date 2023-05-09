Four Lake City teenagers carjacked at gunpoint

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Police officers are searching for an armed carjacking suspect after four teenagers were saved from a gunman.

Lake City Police Department officers say they responded to Northwest Jacquez Place Monday night after reports of gunfire.

Officers pulled over a vehicle for improper vehicle equipment near the intersection of Northwest Fowler Avenue and Long Street. Someone dressed in all black jumped out of the back seat and ran off.

The four other occupants of the car explained to officers they had been carjacked. They said when the vehicle was stopped at a stop sign, a man wearing a ski mask jumped into the back seat.

TRENDING: Former Holiday Inn employee brings loaded gun to hotel, resists arrest

He pulled out a gun and told them to drive.

Officers say no one was hurt during the incident. They are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact the police department.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.