Gainesville man accused of pepper spraying toddler, 2 others

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Axel Cruz-Valentin, 26(ASO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after he pepper sprayed and attempted to use a Taser on three people including a toddler.

According to the arrest report for Axel Cruz-Valentin, 26, Gainesville Police officers were called to an apartment complex Monday night on reports of pepper spray being used on a toddler.

When they arrived, officers could taste pepper spray in the air. The victims explained they were going up the stairs to their apartment when Cruz-Valentin began shouting at them.

“What did you say to my sister?” He shouted. The victims explained they weren’t speaking about him. He then pulled out pepper spray and doused a woman holding a 2-year-old child.

Cruz-Valentin then went into his apartment and grabbed a Taser. He chased the victims into their apartment.

When speaking to officers, Cruz-Valentin claimed he never used pepper spray and was being chased by the victims. He also stated he has bipolar disorder, but does not take medication.

He was booked into the Alachua County Jail on charges of battery, assault, and child abuse.

