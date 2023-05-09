GRAPHIC: Police find woman ‘stuffed inside tote’ while investigating possible assault

Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was stabbed and beaten. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel, Sia Nyorkor and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio made a gruesome discovery when they found a woman “stuffed and folded into a small, black tote” last week.

The Cleveland Police Department said it was investigating a report of a possible violent assault at a home in the city’s West Boulevard neighborhood.

Police said the woman, whose identity was not released, was stabbed and beaten.

She was taken to a hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the suspect, Dalontay Edmond-Geiger, was taken into custody at the scene and has been charged in connection to the assault.

WOIO reported officers made the discovery when they came to the home on May 2.

Police said a frantic woman had called 911 from a nearby corner store and told them a woman was tied up in the basement.

Dalontay Edmond-Geiger was charged after police said a woman was found stabbed, beaten and...
Dalontay Edmond-Geiger was charged after police said a woman was found stabbed, beaten and stuffed inside a tote on his porch.(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

When officers responded to the home, they said Edmond-Geiger let them into his home and allowed them to search his basement. According to the police report, officers found nothing in the basement but an air mattress.

Officers asked another woman known to frequent the area if she knew anything about the house later that evening.

The woman reportedly told officers another woman was brutally attacked inside the home and Edmond-Geiger had shown her pictures of the assault.

Police said they returned to the home just after midnight on May 3.

While in the living room, the officers said they heard moaning, but that Edmond-Geiger allegedly turned up the volume on his radio to block out the sound.

The officers were able to track the moaning to the front porch. After being questioned several times, police said Edmond-Geiger told them someone was on the porch and stuffed into a tote bag.

Edmond-Geiger faces an attempted murder charge among several others and is currently being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

T-Shirt fundraiser raising funds to place baby box at Newberry Fire Station
This combo from photos provided by Philadelphia Dept. of Prisons shows from left, Nasir Grant,...
Perimeter guards absent as 2 men escaped Philadelphia prison
U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...
Biden: US-Mexico border will be ‘chaotic for a while’
E. Jean Carroll arrives to federal court in New York, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of Calif., on the House...
Biden: Debt meeting ‘productive,’ default ‘not an option’