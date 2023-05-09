Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary bans backpacks following first-grader bringing airsoft gun to school

By Zitlali Solache
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Students in Hammett L. Bowen Junior Elementary are following a “no backpack” procedure for the remainder of the year. Marion County Public School officials said the policy comes after a first-grade student brought an airsoft gun on campus last Monday.

“School officials did not tell me that a weapon of any kind, a toy or a real one, was in school,” shared parent Samantha Strope. “It just said Pokemon cards and trading. I actually had to find out about it on Facebook.”

School officials said the “Backpack Ban” started last Wednesday and will last until the school year ends, on May 26th. Strope told TV20 although she supports student safety, the ban is inconvenient for her son.

“It’s a very important time for him, he’s in fifth grade,” shared Strope. “He’s doing all of these tests to make sure he can get to middle school so it has definitely been a lot on him with his ADHD as well, getting on the bus and remembering all this stuff when he’s called to hurry up and get off the bus.”

Strope said school officials have refused clear backpacks and zip lock bags as well. However, other parents said they will support any policies that are for students’ safety.

“If they need to get rid of the book bags then so be it and I agree,” shared Heather Albinson. “Anything that they have to do to protect our children needs to be done because we’ve had enough victims.”

Officials said three separate instances of inappropriate items have been found on campus and led to the procedure.

“I think I would rather see my child alive and carrying their books than having another child bring a book bag that has a gun and we have another mass shooting,” stated Albinson.

School officials said the first grader involved has been disciplined.

