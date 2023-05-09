Lake City Police Chief discusses his plans for the department

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After retiring in 2014 as Deputy Police Chief in Milford, Connecticut, Chief Gerald Butler came to Lake City to be the assistant chief of police. He said he wanted to move up in his law enforcement career.

“I was the assistant chief until Chief Gilmore’s resignation to go back to Tallahassee about a year and half ago, and been the chief ever since,” said Lake City Police Chief, Gerald Butler.

Chief Butler is third generation law enforcement and is continuing his family’s legacy by working with the police department. With all his experience, he recognizes the growing issues of gun violence and drugs in the Lake City community.

“The gun violence and the drugs a lot of times are tied together,” mentioned Butler. “It’s either turf wars or arguments over drugs. A lot of the times we make arrests for weapons they got drugs with them.”

RELATED: Deborah Butler explains the history of Butler Enterprises

The chief said he plans to combat these issues by putting more officers on the streets by swapping out their administrative duties.

“It’s easier and more cost effective for me to get a civilian there, and put the uniformed officers out on the road or in the detective bureau where they are needed to investigate,” explained Butler.

Chief Butler also stressed the importance of community relations. He said their programs like “Coffee with a Cop” has helped his team get information from residents to solve crimes. He also discussed putting officers at the Richardson Community Center, after a request from the Lake City City Council.

“To have officers go out there in soft clothes…They can help the kids with their homework, they can play basketball with them, they can go whatever the programs they are,” said Chief Butler. “They can go in and take part with the kids, so they are not just seeing the officers in a negative light. They’re saying ‘that’s not officer so and so, that’s Officer Jim.’”

On top of mentioning community relations, the chief mentioned the LCPD’s relationship with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He said LCPD officers are solving more crimes because their partnership with CCSO. Chief Butler said criminals don’t care about county city lines. He said by reaching out to the sheriff’s office, they’ve been able to put more people behind bars. The departments are implementing a gunshot detection system and are adding license plate readers. The chief said residents also play a big role reducing crime.

“I think the community finally had enough,” commented Chief Butler. “Some people that didn’t want to get involved realized that if they made an anonymous tip to us, sometimes all our investigators need to be steered in the right direction. "

Lake City Police and Fire Dispatch, and the Columbia County Dispatch are separate. The chief is working on merging the technology systems to improve response times.

“If something happens and there’s a deputy or officer nearby, if you call for help, do you really care if they are wearing blue or green when they show up?” asked Chief Butler. “No, you just want to get somebody there as quickly as possible. And we are working towards that. Hopefully in the next couple of months.”

The chief also discussed the Lake City Police Department starting up the “Explorer Program” again. It allows 15- to 19-year-olds to experience what it’s like to be a police officer. The teens will learn law enforcement techniques through hands on training. This includes ride-alongs, directing traffic, and hosting fundraisers. The department had to pause the program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They want to get involved, we are going to maybe start off with a half a dozen,” mentioned Chief Butler. “I’ve already think we got five or six already. Half dozen explores to just get the program rolling. Then once school starts again, we’ll go out there and try and get the group brought up to, I would like to have between 15 and 20.”

To be part of the Explorer Program, contact the Lake City Police Department. Reach out to Community Relations Coordinator, Ashely Hardison. She will get your information and forward it to the advisors. Call her at 386-719-5742, or email her at hardisona@lcfla.com

Chief Butler has a master’s degree in leadership. He also attended the FBI National Academy in Quantico in 2007, and is a graduate of the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for police. He’s married to his wife Barbara, a retired teacher. His daughter is retired from the Air Force, and his son is a police sergeant in Live Oak.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.