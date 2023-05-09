Lake Shore Hospital Authority members hear updates on the efforts of two agencies to use hospital facilities

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake Shore Hospital Authority members heard updates on the efforts of two agencies to use hospital facilities Monday night.

Legal issues are being worked out in the deal with emergency medical physicians at Lake Shore and progress is being made about facilities and legal technicalities for the plan to bring in Meridian Behavioral Healthcare.

Despite the progress, no deadlines are set in stone.

TRENDING: Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.