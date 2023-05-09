Marion County man arrested after breaking into six vehicles

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Marion County was arrested after deputies say he broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood in Ocala.

Deputies say they found 31-year-old Ernest Kelch breaking into a vehicle on Almond Drive in Ocala.

They say Kelch stole items from six vehicles.

Deputies say he also attempted to break into two others but failed.

Kelch is charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft.

