Marion County man arrested after breaking into six vehicles

Marion County resident was arrested by officers after breaking into six vehicles and stealing their contents.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 12:41 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A resident of Marion County was arrested after deputies say he broke into multiple vehicles in a neighborhood in Ocala.

Deputies say they found 31-year-old Ernest Kelch breaking into a vehicle on Almond Drive in Ocala.

They say Kelch stole items from six vehicles.

Deputies say he also attempted to break into two others but failed.

Kelch is charged with multiple counts of burglary and theft.

