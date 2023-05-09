Newberry City Commissioners discuss establishing a city police force

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a night of pros and cons about law enforcement tonight in Newberry.

City Commissioners reviewed whether to establish a city police force versus maintaining patrols by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Clovis Watson made his case to continue policing Newberry streets.

Commissioners also heard a staff report on what it would take to launch their own department.

That would include a staff of more than 20 people and double the average homeowner’s tax bill for law enforcement.

Commissioners are not making any decisions for now but will continue to discuss the issue during budget workshops.

