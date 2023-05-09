Professionals with Palms Medical Group are providing free mobile mammograms

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -According to the CDC, about 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in her life. so, professionals with Palms Medical group are offering free mammogram services to help with early breast cancer detection.

Exactly one month ago, the FDA released new mammogram regulations to help women prevent, detect and treat breast cancer.

According to the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) of 1992, about half of women over the age of 40 in the U.S. have dense breast tissue. They say dense breast tissue can make cancers more difficult to detect on a mammogram.

That’s why the FDA is now requiring people performing mammograms to notify patients about the density of their breasts. Along with getting annual inspections in their facilities to help make sure patients are receiving quality care.

The group will be providing the free mammograms today at 911 South Main Street in Trenton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll also be in Branford on Thursday and in Chiefland on Friday.

