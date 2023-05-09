Professionals with Palms Medical Group are providing free mobile mammograms

The group will be providing the free mammograms today at 911 South Main Street in Trenton from...
The group will be providing the free mammograms today at 911 South Main Street in Trenton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -According to the CDC, about 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer in her life. so, professionals with Palms Medical group are offering free mammogram services to help with early breast cancer detection.

Exactly one month ago, the FDA released new mammogram regulations to help women prevent, detect and treat breast cancer.

According to the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA) of 1992, about half of women over the age of 40 in the U.S. have dense breast tissue. They say dense breast tissue can make cancers more difficult to detect on a mammogram.

That’s why the FDA is now requiring people performing mammograms to notify patients about the density of their breasts. Along with getting annual inspections in their facilities to help make sure patients are receiving quality care.

The group will be providing the free mammograms today at 911 South Main Street in Trenton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. They’ll also be in Branford on Thursday and in Chiefland on Friday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

The cost is nearly $340,000, which will come out of the Wild Spaces Public Places funds.
Remodeling and Renovations start at the Hippodrome
Remodeling and Renovations start at the Hippodrome
The biggest allocation, according to Florida Politics, is $479 million to add travel lanes to...
State Budget includes money for transportation projects around North Central Florida
Lake Shore Hospital Authority members heard updates on the efforts of two agencies to use...
Lake Shore Hospital Authority members hear updates on the efforts of two agencies to use hospital facilities