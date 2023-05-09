Remodeling and Renovations start at the Hippodrome

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Renovations and remodeling are underway at the Hippodrome.

City of Gainesville officials say renovations have started on the first and second floor restrooms.

Workers will also be putting in new theatre seats, a new movie screen, and new lights.

The cost is nearly $340,000, which will come out of the Wild Spaces Public Places funds.

They expect to finish the renovations in August.

