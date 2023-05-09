State Budget includes money for transportation projects around North Central Florida
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 1:41 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state budget headed to the Governor’s desk includes money for some local transportation projects.
The biggest allocation, according to Florida Politics, is $479 million to add travel lanes to I-75 from Ocala to Wildwood.
Others include $2.5 million for a connector between the Archer Braid Trail and Celebration Pointe, $500,000 for improvements to Northwest 49th Avenue in Marion County, and $1.2 million for Bascom Norris Drive in Columbia County.
TRENDING: Deadly shooting in Downtown Gainesville sparks safety concerns
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.