State representative shares successes of the legislative session

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - State Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City says the 2023 Florida Legislative Session was a success.

Brannan says while many of the bills create new policies, he believes the most important work is securing funding for projects across North Central Florida.

“Policy matters are important but when you talk about some of the rural counties that I represent, Bradford, Union, Baker Columbia, and the rural parts of Alachua, bringing state dollars home to offset the costs for things they don’t have that larger counties have is really important,” Brannan explained.

He says he’s excited to get funding for a new welcome and academic center at the University of Florida and an automotive technology program at Santa Fe College.

He’s also celebrating bills to fund a water plant for the North Florida Industrial Park in Lake City, a project to extend water lines to the bypass in Starke, a new jail in Union County, and a new fire vehicle for Lake Butler.

Brannan says the bill he is most proud of deals with school safety and keeping track of students who may need mental health support

“If we can identify those people who possibly could be a threat to us and get them some help counseling, then we are ahead of the game, and attacking the problem at the root of the problem where it is,” Brannan said.

He says the legislation creates a new, threat assessment portal to track, analyze and share information about student behavior.

