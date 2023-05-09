State representative shares successes of the legislative session

Republican State Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City (FILE)
Republican State Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City (FILE)(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - State Rep. Chuck Brannan of Lake City says the 2023 Florida Legislative Session was a success.

Brannan says while many of the bills create new policies, he believes the most important work is securing funding for projects across North Central Florida.

“Policy matters are important but when you talk about some of the rural counties that I represent, Bradford, Union, Baker Columbia, and the rural parts of Alachua, bringing state dollars home to offset the costs for things they don’t have that larger counties have is really important,” Brannan explained.

TRENDING: Lake City Police Chief discusses his plans for the department

He says he’s excited to get funding for a new welcome and academic center at the University of Florida and an automotive technology program at Santa Fe College.

He’s also celebrating bills to fund a water plant for the North Florida Industrial Park in Lake City, a project to extend water lines to the bypass in Starke, a new jail in Union County, and a new fire vehicle for Lake Butler.

RELATED: Florida representatives share opinions on the 2023 legislative session, 117 billion dollar budget passed

Brannan says the bill he is most proud of deals with school safety and keeping track of students who may need mental health support

“If we can identify those people who possibly could be a threat to us and get them some help counseling, then we are ahead of the game, and attacking the problem at the root of the problem where it is,” Brannan said.

He says the legislation creates a new, threat assessment portal to track, analyze and share information about student behavior.

'One of the busiest sessions:' Senator Keith Perry discusses bills passed statewide and locally

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant

Latest News

The money will go towards the Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ fundraiser.
T-Shirt fundraiser raising funds to place baby box at Newberry Fire Station
Forestry and Fire Services from Bradford, Baker, and Union counties helped to put out a house...
Bulldog saved from house fire in Union County
Bulldog saved from house fire in Union County
Gov. DeSantis signs restrictions on Florida public employee unions