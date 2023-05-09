T-Shirt fundraiser raising funds to place baby box at Newberry Fire Station

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A t-shirt fundraiser is being held in an effort to raise funds for a baby box to be placed at the Newberry Fire Station.

The Newberry Big Heart shirt pre-orders are being spearheaded by city leaders and will go towards the Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ fundraiser.

Adult shirt sizes are available for $20 and youth shirts are $15 and are available in two colors.

Contact snyberg@newberryfl.gov with your shirt color, size, and phone number to place an order.

