T-Shirt fundraiser raising funds to place baby box at Newberry Fire Station

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A t-shirt fundraiser is being held in an effort to raise funds for a baby box to be placed at the Newberry Fire Station.

The Newberry Big Heart shirt pre-orders are being spearheaded by city leaders and will go towards the Safe Haven Baby Boxes’ fundraiser.

TRENDING: Bulldog saved from house fire in Union County

Adult shirt sizes are available for $20 and youth shirts are $15 and are available in two colors.

Contact snyberg@newberryfl.gov with your shirt color, size, and phone number to place an order.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.