Tech Tuesday: Intersection of Arts of Technology

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I am joined by Oṣubi Craig with the University of Florida College of Arts. Thanks so much for joining us today.

Oṣubi Craig: Thank you for having me, Melanie. It’s great to be here.

Melanie Moron: So explain to us, what do you do at the University of Florida?

Oṣubi Craig: Well, I’m the Director of the Center for Arts, Migration and Entrepreneurship, which is a mouthful, we call it came. And that center is really focused on the intersections between arts in the broadest sense, migration, people moving from other places, and then entrepreneurship.

Melanie Moron: And what motivated you to start looking into the performing arts industry?

Oṣubi Craig: Well, for me, I’m a musician, a lifelong-musician. I don’t have a memory of my life where I wasn’t playing music, specifically west African percussion. And when I got to school, it was time for me to choose a major. I chose engineering. I love math and science. And for me, this intersection between the arts and stem fields is in many ways a natural thing that happens. Most of the people that you have that are innovators at the highest level, oftentimes have some other type of creative outlet. And for us, we believe that technology and the creative arts are in many ways the wave of the future. We’re seeing it in every way in design and technology, but also in the art space. We are seeing artists utilize AI just simply as a tool to enhance the work that they’re already doing.

One of the projects that we’re working on right now in the center that’s led by our maker in residence, Qudus Onikeku, is a project called Atunda. And Atunda is really all about allowing artists who take their dances, put them on social media and have those dances go viral. And then, the next thing, somebody is watching a dancer they created at one point show up in a video game and then showing up in a commercial.

And in the same way that if I had music that I wrote and then somebody played it in a commercial way, they would have to provide me funding back for utilizing my intellectual property. We believe that Atunda can be part of a way to help creatives memorialize their dance movement and also protect their IP in a creative sense.

Melanie Moron: And based on your research, what have you been finding?

Oṣubi Craig: We found that in many ways, like many places in technology, the law is far beyond where we are. In order for you to basically copyright a dance movement, you have to do a full dance. So that means how long is a full dance, as opposed to nowadays our lives are in these little clips of 15, 30 and one minute clips of this is what the new dance trend is, I posted up, people all over the world get to see it. In many ways, the law does not recognize that as something that you could copyright. We believe the solution in many ways is technology, because a lot of what’s happening in this new economy is in the digital space. It’s what’s happening on video games, it’s what’s happening on our cell phones. And so, our hope is that with the development of this new system, we will be able to be part of the solution for artists and creatives that are out there.

Melanie Moron: And tell us what’s going on today.

Oṣubi Craig: Well, tonight we have an amazing culminating event for our maker in residence, Qudus Onikeku, who is the lead on the Atunda project. He’s going to be presenting right here at UF Innovate at 6:00 p.m. We are so excited. This is the culmination of an amazing four-year residency of having Qudus here, incubating this project. And in many ways, him having a conversation around AI, around technology, around what the next iteration is for artists and creatives in this space that has shifted even just the last four years of where we started out with this project to where things are now. And so, excited to have him come together for really not a presentation, but more of an experience of how he’s been contemplating these issues around creativity and AI.

Melanie moron: Well, Oṣubi, thank you so much for just being here and just explaining to us.

Oṣubi Craig: Melanie, thank you so much for having me, and definitely excited to be here and a part of the work that you all are doing at UF Innovate.

Melanie Moron: And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next time.

