VIDEO: Parent arrested for attacking aid on Marion County school bus

Esdras Burges-Cruz arrested after altercation with Marion County Public Schools Aid
Esdras Burges-Cruz arrested after altercation with Marion County Public Schools Aid(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The parent of a Marion County Public Schools student was arrested after a video showed him getting on the school bus and hitting an aid.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say Esdras Burges-Cruz, 50, was upset that his son was suspended from riding the bus because of school referrals.

When the bus stopped at Bahia Road and Water Road to let out students, Burges-Cruz jumped on the bus despite being told he was not allowed in the vehicle.

He then began yelling at the aid on the bus while waving a copy of the school referral. He handed the paper to the aid only to snatch it away a few moments later.

In the process of snatching the paper, Burges-Cruz struck the victim in the chest.

***WARNING: The following video contains profanity***

***WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS PROFANITY

TRENDING: Hammett Bowen Jr. Elementary bans backpacks following first-grader bringing airsoft gun to school

“If I hear something else about my son, you’re going to see what’s going to happen,” he shouted at the aid while getting off the bus.

A student on the bus recorded the incident and showed it to deputies.

On Thursday, Burges-Cruz was released from the Marion County Jail after posting a $17,500 bond.

