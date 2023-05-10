80-year-old man in Marion County goes missing

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a silver alert for an 80-year-old man missing in Marion County.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say Paul McConnell was last seen Tuesday morning at Sammy Joe’s Restaurant’ in the Villages.

Deputies say they are concerned for his safety because he has diabetes and heart problems.

He was last seen driving a 2018 silver Accord with a Florida tag.

