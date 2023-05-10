Anniversary of Bugaboo Fire in Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Wednesday marks 16 years since the Bugaboo Fire. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes in Columbia County because of the fire.

The flames burned more than 280,000 acres across North Florida and Georgia.

A state of emergency was declared in Columbia County.

Firefighters from across the country came together to battle the fire. It took at least 11 helicopters, 62 fire trucks, 26 bulldozers, and more than 500 emergency workers before the fire was under control.

