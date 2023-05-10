Body of a Jackson County pregnant woman found; arrest made

Missing woman body found
Missing woman body found(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:40 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators found a body Wednesday morning around 2 a.m. near Headland, Alabama on an unpaved road.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office believed the body belongs to 19-year-old Anastasia Gilley, the four months pregnant teen that went missing on Wednesday, May 3.

JCSO said an autopsy is being performed to confirm the identity.

Marquis Devan McCloud, 33, of Alabama has been arrested for violating probation for crossing into the State of Florida and has been held in Houston County.

According to the Sheriff, McCloud was uncooperative during his interrogation and has a lengthy criminal history.

JCSO said after a thorough investigation, McCloud was charged on May 10 with first-degree capital murder during the kidnap.

This is a multi-state investigation and is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We’ll be sure to update you on air and online as we learn more.

