CDS officials host groundbreaking ceremony for new shelter that serves at-risk youth in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A shelter serving at risk youth and families in Gainesville is getting a remodel and a new location.

People with CDS family & behavioral health services invited residents and city officials to the groundbreaking of the new youth shelter.

“We’re replacing the shelter that’s already in Gainesville, that shelter was built in 1955,” said Phil Kabler, CEO of CDS Interface. “It’s time for a refresh and we’ve been working Senator Perry and other folks in the legislature to get funding.”

For more than 50 years, the organization has provided a safe space for youth and families in 14 counties.

Zeke Whitter, the regional director of CDS Interface, said this project has been in the making for more than 4 years and will provide a home-like feeling.

“We’ve waited a long time for this and this new shelter is going to give us the opportunity to better serve our children at risk and the families and crisis in this community.”

The shelter will be more service friendly, more spacious, recreation area, calm room, centralized A/C , bigger bedrooms and more parking.

They hope to start construction next week and hopefully open the doors early next year.

