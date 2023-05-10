City of Gainesville starts spraying for mosquitoes this week

City workers will begin spraying for mosquitoes beginning on Thursday, and residents can also request it.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville leaders say the mosquito population is growing as a result of a mild winter and above-normal rainfall.

The city also provides free mosquito-eating fish for residents with un-maintained pools and those who live near retention ponds.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Parent arrested for attacking aide on Marion County school bus

“Some can come from artificial containers like bird baths or tires, buckets. Some come from flood water areas and swamps which are throughout Gainesville. So it’s important to know what species they’re dealing with and from there we can determine what treatment will best work for their situation, said City of Gainesville entomologist Cason Bartz.”

You can find a link to the city spray map, schedule, and mosquito prevention suggestions HERE

