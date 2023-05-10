Columbia County Report: $9 million funding for county projects approved by state lawmakers

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County’s development board say funding for five different county projects has been approved by state lawmakers, including a proposed $980,000 going towards a crime lab at the sheriff’s office.

Other projects funded include:

$5.7 million towards a water treatment plant at the North Florida Mega Industrial Park.

$1.2 million towards repaving projects on Bascom Norris Drive

$950,000 towards replacing Fire Station 51

$475,000 towards the Bethlehem Community Center in Fort White.

Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies say they are excited for the crime lab funding.

The lab would be built behind the the current sheriff’s office. Deputies say the building would create more room for forensics, evidence, and a vehicle maintenance shop.

Sheriff Mark Hunter has been working to get funding for a crime lab for more than ten years.

Economic development leaders say they are waiting on the governor’s signature to finalize funding.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.