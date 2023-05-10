Deputies searching for escaped car thief carrying gun in woods near I-75

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies have deployed a SWAT team after a car thief carrying a gun ran into the woods.

Investigators say the suspect was inside of a stolen vehicle with two passengers when he noticed a deputy following him.

Deputies say the man and two passengers jumped out of the car and quickly ran into the woods near I-75 and Southwest Williston Road.

Deputies say they believe the man was in possession of a firearm.

Deputies have established a roadblock in the area of Southwest Williston Road, and told residents at the nearby Gainesville Country Club to take shelter.

