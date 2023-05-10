Dolly Parton announces first rock album ‘Rockstar’

Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of...
Dolly Parton will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17, featuring some of the biggest names in the business.(Vogue / YouTube)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dolly Parton announced Tuesday that she will be releasing her first rock album “Rockstar” on Nov. 17.

The singer teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry for a 30-song album, including nine original tracks and 21 covers of iconic rock anthems.

Featured artists include Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Chris Stapleton, Elton John, Lizzo and more.

The lead single “World on Fire” will be available Thursday.

The full track list for the album is:

  1. “Rockstar” (special guest Richie Sambora)
  2. “World on Fire”
  3. “Every Breath You Take” (featuring Sting)
  4. “Open Arms” (featuring Steve Perry)
  5. “Magic Man” (featuring Ann Wilson with special guest Howard Leese)
  6. “Long As I Can See the Light’ (featuring John Fogerty)
  7. “Either Or” (featuring Kid Rock)
  8. “I Want You Back” (featuring Steven Tyler with special guest Warren Haynes)
  9. “What Has Rock and Roll Ever Done for You” (featuring Stevie Nicks with special guest Waddy Wachtel)
  10. “Purple Rain”
  11. “Baby, I Love Your Way” (featuring Peter Frampton)
  12. “I Hate Myself for Loving You” (featuring Joan Jett & The Blackhearts)
  13. “Night Moves” (featuring Chris Stapleton)
  14. “Wrecking Ball” (featuring Miley Cyrus)
  15. “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” (featuring P!nk & Brandi Carlile)
  16. “Keep on Loving You” (featuring Kevin Cronin)
  17. “Heart of Glass” (featuring Debbie Harry)
  18. “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” (featuring Elton John)
  19. “Tried to Rock and Roll Me” (featuring Melissa Etheridge)
  20. “Stairway to Heaven” (featuring Lizzo & Sasha Flute)
  21. “We Are the Champions”
  22. “Bygones” (featuring Rob Halford with special guests Nikki Sixx & John 5)
  23. My Blue Tears (featuring Simon Le Bon)
  24. “What’s Up?” (featuring Linda Perry)
  25. “You’re No Good” (featuring Emmylou Harris & Sheryl Crow)
  26. “Heartbreaker” (featuring Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo)
  27. “Bittersweet” (featuring Michael McDonald)
  28. “I Dreamed About Elvis” (featuring Ronnie McDowell with special guest The Jordanaires)
  29. “Let It Be” (featuring Paul McCartney & Ringo Starr with special guests Peter Frampton & Mick Fleetwood)
  30. “Free Bird” (featuring. Ronnie Van Zant with special guests Gary Rossington, Artimus Pyle and The Artimus Pyle Band)

The album is now available for pre-order on vinyl, CD and digital download.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

His parents say his death is the result of the 10-year-old being bullied by his teacher
Community around Legacy Elementary grieving after 5th grader commits suicide
He resigned before he could be fired in 2018 after an investigation into alleged inappropriate...
Parents concerned after CHS teacher rehired following alleged inappropriate contact with their daughter
The two girls, from Lake Butler, drove a parent's car nearly 400 miles
12 and 14-year-old from Lake Butler drive 400 miles solo to meet stranger in Alabama
An explosion at a chemical plant in High Springs injured 4 people but left no hazardous...
Officials of Air Liquide say nothing hazardous in in the air after an explosion at their chemical plant
Shawn Gatlin, 29. has been wanted since August 2021 on multiple charges.
Man wanted nationwide may be hiding in Alachua County

Latest News

This illustration provided by Perrigo in May, 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the...
FDA panel backs over-the-counter birth control pill
Gainesville Police officers are investigating a shooting late last night
Gainesville Police officers investigating overnight shooting at gas station
Migrants cross the Rio Bravo into the United States from Matamoros, Mexico, Tuesday, May 9,...
US to limit asylum at Mexico border, open 100 migration hubs
Two former friends of a suspected serial killer in Davis, California speak out.
Former friends of accused serial killer say he was 'spiraling'
Fallen law enforcement officers remembered in levy county
Fallen law enforcement officers remembered in Levy County