Fallen law enforcement officers remembered in levy county

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Police and Levy County Sheriffs officials honored the 5 fallen law enforcement officers that died in the line of duty throughout the county.

The farthest death goes back to 1945 and the most recent was in 2021.

Sheriff Bobby McCallum said connecting with families is key to both departments. “We do try to empathize and stay in touch with the families of our deceased deputies and we just again say they are in our thoughts and in our prayers all the time”

Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls agreed, “We’re letting our families know and our other officers know that we appreciate the sacrifice that they’ve made on this job. We want them to know that they are never forgotten. They may be gone, but they are never forgotten. "

Alachua County had a memorial service last week and Marion County has one next week.

