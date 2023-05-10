Farm Share holds drive-thru food distribution in Inglis

By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INGLIS, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Share will hold a food distribution in Inglis on Wednesday.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The distribution is drive-thru only so attendees must arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

It will take place at 405 County Road 40 in Inglis from 10 a.m. until supplies last.

