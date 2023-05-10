Five Columbia County teachers honored as Teachers of a Lifetime

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - They gave the prime of their lives to their students, and five longtime Columbia County teachers were honored for their careers.

At Tuesday night’s Columbia County School Board meeting, five teachers were honored as Teachers of a Lifetime.

The honorees were science teacher Larry Joy, music teachers Imogene Miller and Norman Choice, english teacher Barbara Foreman, and social studies teacher James Montgomery.

Superintendent Lex Carswell sported a bowtie he first wore in Choice’s chorus in 1976.

