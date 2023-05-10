Florida Springs Council challenges whether Seven Springs can take more than a million gallons of water a day

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - The long battle over a bottling permit at Ginnie Springs returns to the courts Wednesday.

The Florida Springs Council is challenging whether Seven Springs Water Company can take more than a million gallons of water a day.

In 2021, an administrative law judge ruled against that challenge and the Suwannee River Water Management District then issued the permit.

An appeals court decided last November that the council has standing to challenge the permit. The hearing begins at 9 a.m. in Tallahassee.

