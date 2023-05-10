Former Gainesville mayor Mac McEachern dies at the age of 95

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former Gainesville mayor and commissioner died in his home on Sunday at the age of 92.

Mac McEachern was an Air Force veteran in addition to his duties in Gainesville’s leadership in the 1980s.

He then ran for for the District 4 city commission once again in 2013.

He also served on the board for Gainesville Regional Airport.

A small private graveside service is planned for next Tuesday to honor his memory.

