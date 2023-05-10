Gainesville man taken into custody for late-night shooting at Chevron

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday afternoon for shooting someone at a Chevron gas station.

Officers say 39-year-old Zakee Koon shot a man at the gas station on Southeast 4th Street around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night.

Police say the victim was taken to Shands Hospital shortly after being shot. The victim is currently in critical condition.

Surveillance footage from the gas station and witness reports helped police to identify the suspect.

A SWAT team arrived at the suspect’s home, at the Woodland Villas apartment complex, around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday.

At around 1 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody.

Police are still investigating the situation

TRENDING: VIDEO: Parent arrested for attacking aide on Marion County school bus

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.