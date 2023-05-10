Gainesville Police officers investigating overnight shooting at gas station

Gainesville Police officers are investigating a shooting late last night
(Source: Pixabay)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials are investigating a late night shooting at a Chevron on Southeast Williston Road.

Investigators say someone was shot at the gas station Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., and dumped at Shands Hospital.

Detectives say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Gainesville Police officers are currently investigating the incident.

TRENDING: VIDEO: Parent arrested for attacking aide on Marion County school bus

