Gainesville Police officers investigating overnight shooting at gas station
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials are investigating a late night shooting at a Chevron on Southeast Williston Road.
Investigators say someone was shot at the gas station Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., and dumped at Shands Hospital.
Detectives say the victim has life-threatening injuries.
Gainesville Police officers are currently investigating the incident.
