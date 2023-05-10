Gainesville Police officers investigating overnight shooting at gas station

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officials are investigating a late night shooting at a Chevron on Southeast Williston Road.

Investigators say someone was shot at the gas station Tuesday around 8:45 p.m., and dumped at Shands Hospital.

Detectives say the victim has life-threatening injuries.

Gainesville Police officers are currently investigating the incident.

