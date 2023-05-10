High school baseball: High seeds advance to region semis

Columbia hangs 14 on the board in one inning to rout Pine Forest
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 10, 2023
(WCJB) -After reaching the state semifinals a year ago, the Columbia Tigers baseball team is once again showing championship form. Columbia routed visiting Pine Forest, 14-0 in five innings on Tuesday as teams across North Central Florida played region quarterfinal games. The No. 2 seed Tigers (22-5) scored all 14 runs in the bottom of the third inning, and advance to host Lincoln in the Class 5A Region 1 semis.

Belleview represented Marion County in the Class 5A Region 2 quarterfinals but fell to top seed Lake Wales, 10-0.

Other Marion County teams performed well on Tuesday. In Class 4A Region 1, top seed North Marion edged Nature Coast Tech, 1-0 on a throwing error in the bottom of the fifth. The Colts (23-5) move on to host Hernando in the region semis. Two other teams that competed in 4A lost, however. Santa Fe dropped a 1-0 decision to Bishop Kenny, and Dunnellon’s season ended with a 2-0 loss to Bishop Moore.

In Class 3A, Trinity Catholic went on the road and claimed a decisive 15-3 win over Pensacola Catholic. The Celtics (20-8) have scored 33 runs during their three-game winning streak and will visit Bolles in the 3A Region 1 semis.

And in Class 2A Region 1, Oak Hall came from behind to beat Eagles’ View, 6-5 on a two-run error in the bottom of the seventh. The Eagles (18-5) will travel to North Florida Christian in the region semifinals.

Region quarterfinal action continues on Wednesday with Class 6A as Buchholz hosts Gulf Breeze.

