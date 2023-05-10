Lake City woman arrested for firing a gun at a man
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after Lake City Police officers say she fired a gun at a man during an argument.
Nidia Nunez, 28, was arrested on a charge of discharging a weapon in public or on residential property. Officers responded to a disturbance on Northwest Georgia Avenue a little before 11 p.m.
They say the man was throwing Nunez’s belongings out into the backyard when he heard a gunshot.
