Lake City woman arrested for firing a gun at a man

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman was arrested after Lake City Police officers say she fired a gun at a man during an argument.

Nidia Nunez, 28, was arrested on a charge of discharging a weapon in public or on residential property. Officers responded to a disturbance on Northwest Georgia Avenue a little before 11 p.m.

They say the man was throwing Nunez’s belongings out into the backyard when he heard a gunshot.

