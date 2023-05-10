Levy County deputies locate missing Chiefland woman, investigating cause of disappearance

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies are ending the search for a Chiefland woman who went missing while out running errands.

Deputies say Melinda Burnett, 58, was found and reunited with her family on Tuesday.

She was last seen running an errand at Walmart in Chiefland Sunday evening.

Deputies don’t suspect foul play but are still investigating the details of her disappearance

