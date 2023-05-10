Ocala cyclist left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 56-year-old male cyclist remains in critical condition after being hit by a car in Ocala.
He was hit shortly after8 p.m. on Monday night on SW 48th Ave and State Road 200, outside a Race Trac.
Investigators say no criminal activity or speeding seem to have been involved.
Witnesses say the driver of the vehicle was heading West through a green light and hit the cyclist on the crosswalk.
The man on the bike was first taken to HCA West Marion at first, and then transferred to a trauma hospital.
