One in custody after armed car thieves ran into woods near Gainesville Country Club

One suspect was arrested by a SWAT team after a car thief carrying a gun ran into the woods. Authorities are still on the lookout for other suspects.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UPDATE: A shelter-in-place call by the Alachua County Sheriffs Office near the Gainesville Country Club has been cancelled after taking one suspect into custody.

It all started when Cross City Police and Dixie County Sheriffs deputies reported a stolen pickup truck from a mobile home.

After the vehicle was spotted, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies deployed a SWAT team and roadblocks near I-75 and southwest Williston road.

Deputies say the thief and a passenger got out of the truck and ran into the woods near Gainesville Country Club.

At the time it was believed one person might be armed.

According to Chris Sims, the Public Information Officer for ASO, “There was a witness who said as one of the male subjects fled from the vehicle, that he had a firearm in his possession, it looked like a riffle in his possession. So based upon that information we’d rather be safe than sorry. We haven’t confirmed that information. The camera footage that we’ve seen hasn’t shown a weapon, but it doesn’t mean that it wasn’t discarded somewhere.”

The suspect in custody is being questioned.

Deputies have established a roadblock in the area of Southwest Williston Road.

The shelter-in-place for residents near Gainesville Country Club has been lifted at this time.

