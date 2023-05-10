Paige’s Kitchen: Blueberry Butter

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Blueberry butter is a wonderful way to showcase our fabulous berries in North Central Florida. This is a very easy recipe to make and requires few ingredients.

Even though it is called a butter there are no dairy products in this recipe. It gets the name thanks to the almost butter like consistency of the fruit when cooked. You can try the blueberry butter on everything from biscuits or bagels to ice cream and oatmeal. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

6 cups fresh blueberries (I used two-18 ounce packages of blueberries)

1 ½ cups packed light brown sugar

3 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Place berries into a 4 quart or larger slow-cooker. Mix the brown sugar, lemon juice and cinnamon ingredients through the berries. Cover and cook on HIGH for 2 hours. Use an immersion blender right in your slow cooker. Pulse until smooth. Be careful because this will be very hot. (If you want to use a blender or food processor, slowly add berry mixture and pulse until desired consistency. Pour the blueberry butter back into the crockpot). After pulsing to desired consistency cook on HIGH for one more hour, but without the lid on this time . Stir occasionally. The blueberry butter thicken as it cools. Add mixture to canning jars that can be used in the freezer. Once totally cooled you can place in fridge or freezer until ready to use. This will keep two weeks in the fridge and several months in the freezer.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.