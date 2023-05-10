Suwannee County teen goes missing

Her mother believes she may have been talking to adults online and could be heading to South Carolina.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials in Suwannee County say a teenager is missing and may have left the state.

Taylor Seay left her home on Saturday.

Her mother believes she may have been talking to adults online and could be heading to South Carolina.

Deputies believe Seay ran away from home.

