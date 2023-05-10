Tom Petty Park Improvements Underway

Construction of new upgrades to Tom Petty Park underway
By Bert Charan
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fresh turf, new sod and improved fencing. These are just some of the upgrades currently being done to Tom Petty Park NE 16th Avenue in Gainesville.

Three softball fields will receive improvements including new shading for the bleachers, improved turf and sod for the baseball fields, and improved disability access.

New tennis courts were installed last year.

The project, a part of the Wild Spaces-Public Places project will cost nearly $600,000 and commenced in April of this year.

Neil Faulkner, of Gainesville Parks and Rec. stated, “basically were just trying to bring everything we can up, the fields are the main thing here, were upgrading different things in all different places like Westside Park, we just brought that up amazingly for the playground for the kids and stuff”

The project is expected to be completed in November this year.

