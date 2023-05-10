Trailer carrying $10,000 worth of fireworks stolen in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County deputies are searching for a stolen trailer holding $10,000 worth of fireworks.

Investigators say the trailer was stolen April 21 on Southeast Maricamp Road in Ocala.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen the trailer to call their office.

