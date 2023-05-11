Alachua County Pets: Thor, August, Princess, and Kenshi

Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
First we have a familiar face, the god of cuddles Thor. This kitty is all sunshine and smiles and is always seeking out attention.

First we have a familiar face, the god of cuddles Thor. This kitty is all sunshine and smiles and is always seeking out attention.

Next is a very laid back boy August. This pup is happy to trot right alongside you on a walk or cuddle up on the couch with a good movie.

Royalty is in the house for this next furry friend. Princess is hoping to be with a family that gives her a castle full of cuddles and treats.

Lastly is a pretty chill guy Kenshi. This pup knows many tricks but doesn’t mind learning a few more for a few treats of course.

RELATED: Alachua County Pets: Princess, Ava, and Zephyr

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are $20.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@AlachuaCounty.us

