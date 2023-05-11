Buchholz baseball team wins late-night affair to advance in 6A playoffs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A couple of North Central Florida baseball teams survived weather delays to move on in the state playoffs. In Class 6A, Buchholz and Gulf Breeze fought off a rain-soaked Wednesday evening to get their game finished.

It was a good omen for the Bobcats, who collected a 10-2 win to reach 20-6 overall. The Bobcats put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first, and extended it in the third on Anthony Wilkie’s RBI single and a two-run triple by Cedaris Smith. Buchholz scored four in the inning to go up 5-0 and the Bobcats cruised from there, advancing to face Mosley in the region semifinals.

Elsewhere, a few games in Class 1A got completed. In Region 3, top seed Lafayette improved to 20-4 by toppling Wakulla Christian, 11-1. The Hornets move on to face Union County, a 6-5 winner over Madison County. Those teams will meet Saturday in a matchup of the state’s top two teams in Class 1A.

Action in Class 1A Region 4 was postponed due to rain and lightning. Williston and Newberry will now play their region semifinal at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while Chiefland and Trenton will face off at that same time.

In softball, Keystone Heights, Trinity Catholic, and Vanguard all fell in region quarterfinal games, while the Crystal River-Santa Fe clash was moved to Thursday at noon.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.