Buchholz baseball team wins late-night affair to advance in 6A playoffs

Bobcats prevail over Gulf Breeze in matchup delayed two hours by weather
Lafayette, Union County win to set up massive 1A region title game
By Kevin Wells
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A couple of North Central Florida baseball teams survived weather delays to move on in the state playoffs. In Class 6A, Buchholz and Gulf Breeze fought off a rain-soaked Wednesday evening to get their game finished.

It was a good omen for the Bobcats, who collected a 10-2 win to reach 20-6 overall. The Bobcats put two runs on the board in the bottom of the first, and extended it in the third on Anthony Wilkie’s RBI single and a two-run triple by Cedaris Smith. Buchholz scored four in the inning to go up 5-0 and the Bobcats cruised from there, advancing to face Mosley in the region semifinals.

Elsewhere, a few games in Class 1A got completed. In Region 3, top seed Lafayette improved to 20-4 by toppling Wakulla Christian, 11-1. The Hornets move on to face Union County, a 6-5 winner over Madison County. Those teams will meet Saturday in a matchup of the state’s top two teams in Class 1A.

Action in Class 1A Region 4 was postponed due to rain and lightning. Williston and Newberry will now play their region semifinal at 4 p.m. on Thursday, while Chiefland and Trenton will face off at that same time.

In softball, Keystone Heights, Trinity Catholic, and Vanguard all fell in region quarterfinal games, while the Crystal River-Santa Fe clash was moved to Thursday at noon.

Latest News

Columbia High School, Tuesday
