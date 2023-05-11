CNA’s ditch their pencil and paper for annual competency skills test

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Certified Nursing Assistants with Oak Hammock are brushing up on their skills with a escape room style simulation for this years test.

They partnered with Just Escaped, who donated materials to create an escape room experience to test their competency. The CNA’s were given one hour to search for clues while following patient care procedures on a dummy.

“We had stations set up and we watched them, gave the feedback, they demonstrated and we provided education,” said nursing director Michelle Parker. “This year there’s teams of 4 and they go into the room and work as a team. They’re very engaged, this is the most engaged I’ve seen the CNA’s and nurses in my nursing career.”

That’s exactly how Courtney Norman felt about the test. She said in her 10 years as a CNA, this was the most fun yet challenging test ever.

“We were able to do every skill in that escape room at one time so that made it really good,” said Norman. Like before when we had skills fair, we went through a line and it was bland but this made it interesting and fun.”

Shemeka Woods has been a CNA for 16 years and said this allowed her to brush up on her skills.

“It brought us back to certain things that we haven’t done in a while,” said Woods. “We work with every resident and going through the skills, it’s just a refresher so, we do go on the floor, it helps out.”

Parker said the test included skills measuring blood pressure, feeding, catheter care, perineal care, applying elastic support stockings, hygiene, and overall patient care.

